FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US College Football
September 22, 2018 / 9:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

No. 19 Michigan hammers Nebraska in Big Ten opener

2 Min Read

Ben Mason rushed for three first-half touchdowns, Karan Higdon gained 136 yards and added a touchdown, and No. 19 Michigan clobbered Nebraska 56-10 in the Big Ten opener for both teams Saturday.

Higdon, who missed Michigan’s previous game with an undisclosed injury, did all of his damage on 12 first-half carries. Shea Patterson completed 15 of 22 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines (3-1, 1-0).

The two storied programs hadn’t met since 2013.

Wyatt Mazour scored the lone touchdown for the Cornhuskers (0-3. 0-1).

Michigan outgained Nebraska 305-17 in the first half and roared to a 39-0 halftime lead.

Josh Metellus, who returned an interception for a touchdown against SMU a week earlier, sparked the Wolverines by picking off an Adrian Martinez pass on Nebraska’s first possession.

Higdon’s 46-yard run highlighted Michigan’s first scoring drive, which ended with Mason’s 1-yard plunge.

The Wolverines got the ball back on the Nebraska 44 and scored immediately on a 44-yard scamper by Higdon.

Tru Wilson’s 26-yard run later in the quarter set up Mason’s second score, a 4-yard run. Quinn Nordin missed the extra point, leaving the score at 20-0.

Nordin atoned for that errant boot with a 50-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Those points were set up by a muffed Nebraska punt reception.

Patterson hit a wide-open Zach Gentry in the end zone on a 5-yard hookup after his defender fell down for a 30-0 lead.

Mason powered his way into the end zone on another 1-yard score with 5:25 remaining in the half.

The Wolverines added a safety when Martinez made an illegal forward pass in the end zone after his initial attempt was tipped.

Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones cut across the field on a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third.

Barret Pickering’s 35-yard field goal put Nebraska on the board.

Wolverines backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey threw a 56-yard scoring pass to Ronnie Bell in the fourth.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.