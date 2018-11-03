No. 5 Michigan thrashes No. 14 Penn State

Shea Patterson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another while the Michigan defense silenced Penn State’s offense until the late going as the No. 5 Wolverines roared to a 42-7 home victory on Saturday.

Patterson completed 11 of 17 passes for 144 yards and added 42 rushing yards.

Karan Higdon reached the 100-yard rushing mark for the seventh straight game in which he’s played. Higdon gained 132 yards on 20 carries and scored once.

Defensive back Brandon Watson returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown.

Michigan (8-1, 6-0), the only Big Ten team without a conference loss, avenged a 42-13 thumping at Penn State’s home field last season.

Trace McSorley completed just 5 of 13 passes for 83 yards and was picked off once for No. 14 Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).

The Wolverines outgained the Nittany Lions 212-75 in the first half and grabbed a 14-0 lead.

Michigan called eight rushing plays in driving 76 yards on its first possession, capped by Patterson’s 1-yard keeper. Higdon burst through the middle for a 50-yard gain to set up the score.

Penn State blocked a long field goal attempt early in the second quarter.

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich then recovered a fumble on the Nittany Lions’ ensuing possession, giving his team the ball on Penn State’s 48.

The Wolverines cashed in on Patterson’s third-down, 23-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones midway through the quarter.

Michigan doubled its lead late in the third quarter. Patterson led a 90-yard drive that he finished off with a 7-yard strike to tight end Zach Gentry. Higdon had a 19-yard run during that drive.

Tommy Stevens entered the game at quarterback for a gimpy McSorley during the Nittany Lions’ next possession and made a terrible mistake. He rolled out to his left and threw a pass right into the chest of Watson, who then raced down the right sideline on the 62-yard pick six.

Running back Chris Evans scored on a 1-yard run after McSorley threw an interception, giving the Wolverines a 42-0 lead.

Tommy Stevens’ 8-yard run with 1:59 left prevented a shutout.

—Field Level Media