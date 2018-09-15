Peoples-Jones catches 3 TDs as No. 19 Michigan beats SMU

Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes to Donovan Peoples-Jones and No. 19 Michigan topped winless SMU 45-20 on Saturday.

Patterson completed 14 of 18 passes for 237 yards for the Wolverines (2-1). Peoples-Jones caught four passes for 90 yards.

Josh Metellus picked off a Ben Hicks pass and returned it 73 yards for a Michigan touchdown on the final play from scrimmage in the first half.

Hicks was 7 of 16 for 113 yards and a touchdown and didn’t play most of the second half. Replacement William Brown passed for two scores, while James Proche caught 11 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs (0-3).

The Wolverines got off to a slow start at home but finished the first half strong to take a 21-7 lead.

Michigan drove 57 yards in 11 plays midway through the second quarter for its first points. Fullback Ben Mason plunged in from one yard out on fourth-and-goal with 6:56 remaining in the half.

That lead didn’t last long. Hicks found Proche open along the left sideline on a 50-yard pass play. Hicks’ 55th career touchdown set a new SMU record.

Patterson hit Peoples-Jones on a crossing route for a 35-yard score with 2:34 remaining in the half.

Hicks then threw his pivotal interception on the final play of the half. Metellus stepped in front of Proche along the SMU sideline on the turnover, then weaved through traffic for the final 15 yards to score on the 73-yard return.

Patterson’s second scoring pass to People-Jones, a 7-yarder, gave the Wolverines a 28-7 lead in the third quarter.

Brown’s 2-yard scoring pass to Ryan Becker pulled the Mustangs within two touchdowns late in the quarter. The extra point try failed.

Just 13 seconds later, People-Jones got behind the defense on his third touchdown, a 41-yard connection from Patterson.

Brown’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Proche with 10:43 left made it 35-20.

The Wolverines’ Quinn Nordin responded with a 45-yard field goal. Tru Wilson added a rushing touchdown in the late going.

—Field Level Media