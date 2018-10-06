No. 15 Michigan pulls away from Maryland

Shea Patterson passed for 282 yards and three scores and No. 15 Michigan extended its winning streak to five games with a 42-21 home victory over Maryland on Saturday.

Patterson completed 19 of 27 attempts and was intercepted once. Karan Higdon rushed for 103 yards on 25 carries while Zach Gentry caught seven passes for 112 yards for the Wolverines (5-1 overall, 3-0 Big Ten).

Ty Johnson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown for Maryland (3-2, 1-1).

The game was delayed for more than an hour because of lightning in the Ann Arbor area.

Michigan fullback Ben Mason was stopped on a 4th-and-1 play at the Maryland 24 with 4:47 to go in the opening quarter. The Wolverines scored on their next possession, as Quinn Nordin kicked a 34-yard field goal.

Johnson then gathered in the ensuing kickoff and found clear sailing along the left side on his 98-yard return to put the Terrapins on top 7-3 late in the first quarter.

Patterson was picked off in Michigan territory but the Wolverines defense held firm and forced a punt. Michigan then drove 95 yards in 11 plays, with Mason powering into the end zone from one yard out, to take a 10-7 advantage with 8:21 to go in the first half.

The Wolverines scored again with 16 seconds left in the half. Rolling to his left, Patterson found Ronnie Bell cutting across the middle. When two defenders collided as Bell made the catch, he was able to tumble into the end zone, allowing the Wolverines to get out to a 17-7 halftime lead.

Michigan’s lead grew to 27-7 in the third.

Nordin drilled a 31-yard field goal midway through the quarter. Patterson hooked up with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 34-yard touchdown on the Wolverines’ next drive.

Javon Leake’s 1-yard run completed a 15-play Maryland drive and cut Michigan’s lead to 27-14 early in the fourth.

Patterson’s 7-yard pass to Jared Wangler and Brandon Watson’s 46-yard interception return of a Kasim Hill pass completed Michigan’s scoring. Tyrrell Pigrome scored Maryland’s final touchdown on a 5-yard run with 1:50 to go in the game.

