No. 12 Michigan routs No. 15 Wisconsin

Michigan got more than the quality win it had been seeking. It got the statement win that it is indeed a player in the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Shea Patterson went 14 of 20 passing for 124 yards and ran for 90 more yards and a touchdown to lead No. 12 Michigan to a 38-13 rout of No. 15 Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) scored 31 unanswered points after the game was tied 7-7 in the second quarter and have now won six straight games.

Senior running back Karan Higdon ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and a Michigan defense that entered the game No. 1 in the nation in yards allowed per game was dominant again.

The Wolverines made life miserable all game for Wisconsin junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook, who finished 7 of 20 passing for 100 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Michigan struck first with 13:33 left in the first half on a 2-yard touchdown run by Higdon, which was set up by an 81-yard run down to the Wisconsin 5-yard line by Patterson.

The Badgers tied the game at 7-7 with 11:26 until halftime on a 33-yard touchdown run by wideout Kendric Pryor on an end-around, but it was all Michigan after that.

Quinn Nordin kicked field goals of 42 and 33 yards in the second quarter to give Michigan a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Michigan then took a 21-7 lead with 10:21 in the third quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Patterson and a 2-point conversion pass from Patterson to wideout Nico Collins.

Michigan then blew the game open in the fourth quarter, taking a 31-7 lead with 9:55 remaining on a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown by Lavert Hill.

The Wolverines raised the lead to 38-7 lead with 5:16 left on a 44-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey.

—Field Level Media