No. 21 Michigan rolls over Western Michigan

Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes, Karan Higdon scored on a 67-yard run and No. 21 Michigan overwhelmed visiting Western Michigan 49-3 on Saturday.

Patterson, an Ole Miss transfer, completed 12 of 17 passes for 125 yards. Higdon carried 13 times for 156 yards and Chris Evans gained 86 yards on 10 carries and scored twice.

The Wolverines (1-1) bounced back from a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame in which they scored one offensive touchdown.

Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink was held to 85 passing yards while completing 16 of 34 passes and getting intercepted once. LeVante Bellamy carried 11 times for 65 yards for the Broncos (0-2).

The Wolverines, who are 7-0 in the all-time series against Western Michigan, outgained the Broncos 301-97 in the first half and opened up a 35-0 lead.

Michigan struck first midway through the first quarter. Higdon’s 43-yard scamper set up Patterson’s 17-yard scoring pass to tight end Sean McKeon.

Higdon broke loose on the Wolverines’ next possession and this time, he wasn’t caught. He burst up the middle, cut to his left and raced along the sidelines on 67-yard scoring run with 4:11 remaining in the quarter.

Following a Noah Furbush interception, Michigan quickly scored again on Evans’ 27-yard scoring run.

The Wolverines’ Khaleke Hudson blocked a punt early in the second quarter, setting up Evans’ second touchdown. His 2-yard score made it 28-0 with 9:35 left in the half.

Wassink was stopped on a 4th-and-1 run near midfield and Michigan quickly cashed in. Wide receiver Niko Collins got behind the defense on hauled in a 44-yard heave from Patterson.

Patterson’s third touchdown pass came on a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line. He found Donovan People-Jones near the left corner of the end zone with 6:21 remaining in the third quarter.

Dylan McCaffrey threw his first career touchdown pass to Jake McCurry, an 18-yard hookup, to make it 49-0.

Josh Grant’s 35-yard field goal prevented the shutout.

