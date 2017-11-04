Preview: Minnesota at Michigan

Brandon Peters is expected to make his first career start for 24th-ranked Michigan when the Wolverines host Minnesota on Saturday in the battle for the Little Brown Jug. The freshman quarterback replaced an ineffective John O‘Korn midway through the second quarter and led Michigan to three straight scoring drives en route to a 35-14 win over Rutgers last week and hopes to take another step in his development by guiding the Wolverines to their eighth win in the last nine meetings with Minnesota.

“It was time for Brandon to play and he went in and acquitted himself very well,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters. “We’re going to try to really build on what Brandon did in the ball game.” The Golden Gophers are heading in the wrong direction following a 17-10 loss to Iowa. Minnesota has dropped four of its past five games, including back-to-back road contests, to fall into second-to-last place in the Big Ten West division, but hopes to bounce back by beating Michigan in Ann Arbor for the second straight time and hand head coach P.J. Fleck his first signature win in the process. “I think winning in general is significant and I never take a win for granted,” Fleck told reporters. “Now we teach what the rivalry means and the importance but that doesn’t mean it’s okay if you play up here one game and play down here for another.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Michigan -15.5.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten): Demry Croft was limited to 139 yards on 9-for-29 passing in his second career start against Iowa and will likely face a stern test against a Michigan defense which is ranked fifth nationally in sacks per game (3.38). Starting defensive backs Antonio Shenault (undisclosed), Kiondre Thomas (leg) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (hamstring) all missed the loss to the Hawkeyes with injuries and are doubtful to face the Wolverines. Shannon Brooks rushed for 40 yards on nine carries against Iowa after missing the previous game with an injury and Fleck isn’t sure if the banged-up junior running back will be available on Saturday.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-2, 3-2): Karan Higdon (158) and Ty Isaac (109) both topped 100 yards on the ground against Rutgers to give the Wolverines a pair of 100-yard rushers for the first time since beating the Scarlet Knights 78-0 in 2016. Kareem Walker rushed for his first collegiate touchdown before leaving the game in the third quarter with a sprained ankle and his status is unknown for Saturday’s clash. Isaac left the game in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head but the senior running back is excepted to play against Minnesota as is starting right guard Michael Onwenu, who limped to the locker room in the waning moments with an undisclosed injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won 23 of the last 25 games in the series.

2. With seven TD receptions, Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson needs one more to equal the program record for most TD receptions by a sophomore in a single season.

3. Higdon has rushed for six touchdowns in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 34, Minnesota 16