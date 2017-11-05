Michigan runs over Minnesota 33-10

Karan Higdon rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to lift Michigan to a 33-10 win over Minnesota on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) dominated Minnesota (4-5, 1-5) on the ground, rushing for 371 yards on 37 carries.

In addition to Higdon’s performance, sophomore Chris Evans rushed for 191 yards on 13 carries to help Michigan keep its slim hopes for an appearance in the Big Ten championship game alive.

With the score tied 7-7, Michigan reeled off 26 straight points, starting with a 77-yard touchdown run by Higdon with 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Evans ran for a 60-yard touchdown with 7:00 left in the first half and Higdon added a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter to give Michigan a 27-7 lead.

Evans then added a 67-yard touchdown run to put Michigan ahead 33-7 with 1:35 to go in the third quarter.

By halftime, Higdon already rushed for 163 yards on nine carries and Evans had 111 yards on six carries.

Making his first career start, Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters went 8 of 13 through the air for 56 yards.

It was the second-to-last home game of the season for the Wolverines, who will play road games at Maryland and Wisconsin the next two weeks before hosting Ohio State to close the regular season on Nov. 25.

Junior Rodney Smith had a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:24 left in the first quarter for Minnesota, which has lost five of six games after a 3-0 start. The Gophers return home next Saturday to host Nebraska.

The game started an hour later than scheduled due to inclement weather.