Preview: Indiana at Michigan State

No. 19 Michigan State returns home Saturday looking to build on a pair of big road wins when it faces an Indiana squad still looking for its first victory in Big Ten play. The Spartans have won three straight, including triumphs at Michigan and Minnesota the last two weeks, while the Hoosiers are coming off a tough overtime loss to the Wolverines and face their fourth straight nationally ranked conference foe.

Michigan State’s running game got a big boost last week with the re-emergence of junior LJ Scott, who recorded career highs in carries (25) and rushing yards (194) after sitting out the previous game with an undisclosed injury. Scott, though, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended license -- the seventh time he has faced that or a similar charge, but coach Mark Dantonio said Scott will play Saturday. The Spartans also are powered by one of the top defenses in the country, ranking in the nation’s top 10 in total defense (fifth, 263.8 yards per game) and rushing defense (eighth, 93.3). Indiana’s offense has been solid, with redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey (815 passing yards, seven touchdowns) set for his third career start under center.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET. ABC. LINE: Michigan State -7

ABOUT INDIANA (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten): The feeling around the Hoosiers these days is one of confidence - despite the overtime loss to Michigan - because of the presence of Ramsey in the lineup. Indiana was down 10 points with less than four minutes to play against the Wolverines’ vaunted defense, but Ramsey was able to lead them to overtime and nearly a victory, even with a knee brace he had to put on in the second quarter after being injured. While senior Richard Lagow provides experience, as he led Indiana to a win over Michigan State last season, many around the program believe Ramsey provides the intangibles that can guide a good team to greatness.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (5-1, 3-0): Even though Indiana has played very good pass defense the last two weeks, quarterback Brian Lewerke likely will be happy to see the Hoosiers because it will mean playing in some better weather. Lewerke hasn’t been able to get into a groove over the last two weeks, throwing for a total of 214 yards, and Michigan State has kept the ball on the ground because of rainy conditions in both Ann Arbor and Minneapolis. But Lewerke has a plethora of receivers from which to choose and is itching to throw the ball more, and the Spartans’ coaches likely will try to open it up to keep Indiana from stacking the line against the run.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana S Chase Dutra is coming off a career game against Michigan, setting new personal standards with his 12 solo tackles and 13 overall stops.

2. Michigan State WR Felton Davis III leads the team with 24 catches for 300 yards, but five different players have at least nine receptions and at least 100 yards receiving.

3. Spartans coach Mark Dantonio is 7-1 against Indiana, including 4-0 at home, although the loss was suffered last year in overtime.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 31, Indiana 20