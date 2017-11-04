No. 24 Michigan State upsets No. 7 Penn State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired, giving No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

The winning drive, which began at Michigan State’s 31-yard line, was aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty against Penn State safety Marcus Allen.

The game was delayed for three hours and 22 minutes by lightning and inclement weather with 7:58 remaining in the first half.

Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke completed 33 of 56 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

Felton Davis caught a career-high 12 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown for Michigan State (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten). The Spartans pulled into a first-place tie in the Big Ten East Division with Ohio State, which lost at Iowa on Saturday.

Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley completed 26 of 47 passes for 381 yards with three touchdowns but was also picked off three times. DaeSean Hamilton caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for Penn State (7-2, 4-2), which has lost two straight. Saquon Barkley was held to 63 yards on 14 carries.

Penn State coach James Franklin has a 0-10 road record against ranked opponents, including five losses with the Nittany Lions.

LJ Scott’s 3-yard run capped a 91-yard Spartans drive midway through the third quarter and gave them a 21-14 lead. Tyler Davis’ 26-yard field goal later in the quarter moved Penn State within four points.

DeAndre Thompkins’ 70-yard grab on the final play of the quarter moved the Nittany Lions back on top. Cornerback Josiah Scott slipped and there was no safety waiting for Thompkins, who cruised into the end zone.

Coghlin’s 32-yard field goal with 10:56 left tied it 24-24.

The game was tied 14-14 at the half.

McSorley’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Hamilton in the first quarter put the Nittany Lions on top.

The Spartans quickly matched that, scoring on their next possession. Lewerke’s 7-yard strike to Darrell Stewart finished it off.

Penn State pulled back in front 14-7 before the end of the quarter. Franklin decided against a field-goal attempt on fourth-and-8 from the Michigan State 27. That move paid off when McSorley hit Saeed Blacknall with a short pass, and then he broke two tackles en route to the end zone.

Following the long delay, the Spartans tied it with 3:54 remaining in the half on Lewerke’s 33-yard scoring pass to Davis, who made a diving catch in the end zone.

NOTES: Penn State QB Trace McSorley has tossed a touchdown pass in 24 consecutive games. ... Penn State RB Saquon Barkley saw his school-record 15-game streak of scoring a touchdown come to an end. ... Michigan State has a 9-5 record against top 10 opponents under coach Mark Dantonio. ... Penn State holds a 14-8 advantage in head-to-head meetings since the renewal of the Land Grant Trophy series in 1993. ... Penn State hosts Rutgers next Saturday. ... Michigan State is at Ohio State.