Morgan's late TD strike sends Minnesota past Indiana

Freshman quarterback Tanner Morgan connected on a 67-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman with 1:34 left Friday night, snapping a tie and enabling Minnesota to outlast Indiana 38-31 in a Big 10 Conference game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

It was the capper to a huge night for Morgan, the only scholarship quarterback on the Golden Gophers’ roster as a result of injuries. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 302 yards, three scores and an interception, helping Minnesota (4-4, 1-4) snap a four-game losing streak, all against conference foes.

Minnesota appeared to be in control when it grabbed a 31-9 lead with 5:33 left in the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run by Shannon Brooks. But the Hoosiers (4-5, 1-5) pieced together a stunning rally, wiping out the deficit with three touchdowns in a 9:27 span.

Quarterback Peyton Ramsey hit scoring strikes of 43 and 37 yards to Donavan Hale and Ty Fryfogle, respectively, to draw Indiana within eight points. Stevie Scott ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 3:57 left, and Ramsey completed a two-point pass to Hale to tie the score.

After the teams exchanged punts, Morgan lofted a bomb down the middle of the field to Bateman, who got a step on his defender and scored easily.

The Hoosiers’ last possession ended when Ramsey was strip-sacked on first down by Carter Coughlin, with Gary Moore recovering at the Indiana 18 to end it.

Ramsey finished 29 of 44 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions after being stymied for most of the first three quarters by aggressive man coverage from the Golden Gophers. Scott rushed for 96 yards on 18 carries.

Brooks bagged 154 yards on 22 carries before leaving the game with an injury early in the fourth quarter. Bateman caught four passes for 108 yards, while Tyler Johnson contributed five catches for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Minnesota outgained Indiana 482-385, winning despite committing four turnovers.

