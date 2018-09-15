Johnson, Williams help Minnesota drub Miami (Ohio)

Tyler Johnson caught nine passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and Minnesota breezed past visiting Miami (Ohio) with a 26-3 win on Saturday afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Johnson hauled in two touchdown passes from quarterback Zack Annexstad and another one from fellow wide receiver Seth Green in the wildcat formation. Minnesota improved to 3-0 for the second season in a row under head coach P.J. Fleck.

Quarterback Gus Ragland was 11 of 20 for 108 yards and an interception for Miami (Ohio), which dropped to 0-3.

Annexstad finished 12 of 20 for 142 yards and a pair of scores for the Golden Gophers. Running back Bryce Williams enjoyed a busy and successful day on the ground as he carried the ball 33 times for 141 yards.

Minnesota has won 14 consecutive nonconference games, which is the second-longest active streak in the country behind only Utah.

The Gophers built a 10-0 lead thanks to a 7-yard touchdown pass from Annexstad to Johnson and a 44-yard field goal by Emmit Carpenter.

The RedHawks snapped their scoring drought on a 37-yard field goal from Samuel Sloman midway through the second quarter.

Minnesota’s defense recorded a safety to push the lead to 12-3 with 2:39 left in the half. Running back Alonzo Smith tripped on Ragland’s foot, and Gophers linebacker Thomas Barber greeted him in the end zone.

Eighty-five seconds later, Minnesota scored in the wildcat formation to make it 19-3 before the half. Green took the snap and quickly located Johnson for a 7-yard score.

Johnson scored his third touchdown of the day and his fifth of the season on a 5-yard pass from Annexstad with 5:47 to go in the third quarter. Johnson also became the 26th receiver in school history to surpass 1,000 career yards.

Minnesota improved to 4-0 all-time against Miami (Ohio). The Gophers also posted wins in 1988, 2007 and 2011.

