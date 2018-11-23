Lock accounts for 4 TD as Missouri blanks Arkansas

The Drew Lock Era ended in Columbia on Friday afternoon with a 38-0 Missouri win over visiting Arkansas on Senior Day at Columbia, Mo.

Leading 7-0 after the first quarter, Missouri (8-4, 4-4 SEC) scored 14 points in under 40 seconds of game time to effectively push the game out of reach. Missouri QB Lock scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run early in the second quarter.

On the second play of Arkansas’ ensuing drive, Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott sacked Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey, who fumbled the ball. After a brief scramble for the ball, Akial Byers fell on the ball in the end zone to push Missouri’s lead to three touchdowns.

Elliott, who entered the game with no sacks, finished with three on the day.

Arkansas (2-10, 0-8) would never threaten after that; in reality, it did not threaten much before that sequence, either. The Razorbacks’ best play of the day before the game got out of hand — a 42-yard pass from Storey to Deon Stewart in the first quarter — was waived off because of an ineligible receiver downfield.

Lock gave a fitting end to his Missouri career. In addition to his two rushing touchdowns, he threw for two more — both to his favorite target and fellow senior Emanuel Hall. Hall finished with six catches for 153 yards and those two touchdowns with a long of 67 yards.

Lock went over 3,000 yards passing for the season for the third consecutive year and finished the day 16-of-25 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball four times for 12 yards and the two scores, giving him 31 total touchdowns this year. With one game left to play, Lock has 96 passing touchdowns for his career - five behind Missouri’s school leader, Chase Daniel.

Lock was removed with under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter to loud applause from the fans who stuck around in miserable weather.

The Arkansas offense continued its late-season slide after a close 24-17 loss to LSU on Nov. 10. A week ago, the Razorbacks mustered six points and 219 yards in a 52-6 loss to Mississippi State. Against Missouri, Arkansas suffered its first shutout loss since Oct. 19, 2013 against Alabama. On Friday, the Razorbacks were held to 131 yards after three quarters and finished with 187 yards. At halftime, Arkansas had -21 rushing yards.

This is the first 10-loss season in Arkansas history.

Missouri now waits for its bowl destination after winning eight games for the first time in a regular season since 2014.

—Field Level Media