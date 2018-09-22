Fromm flips three TDs, No. 2 Georgia holds off Mizzou

No. 2 Georgia remained unbeaten with a 43-29 win at Missouri, but the Tigers certainly made the Bulldogs sweat.

After quarterback Drew Lock scored from 11 yards out to cut the lead to 40-29 with just under 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Missouri (3-1, 0-1) got a chance to draw closer as the Tigers blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt by Rodrigo Blankenship with 6:08 to play.

Georgia (4-0, 2-0) was able to thwart the comeback attempt with a fourth-down stop and added a 40-yard Blankenship field goal with 1:41 left for the final margin.

Jake Fromm led the Bulldogs by completing 13 of 23 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns, including TD tosses of 61 yards to Jeremiah Holloman, 54 to Mecole Hardman and 33 to Riley Ridley. The Ridley score put Georgia on top 27-7 with 11:39 left in the third quarter.

But Lock, who completed 23 of 44 passes for the Tigers (3-1, 0-1) for 221 yards, led three second-half scoring drives, the last of which was the 11-yard TD run by the Tigers’ quarterback.

Missouri had Georgia’s number the first half, but thanks to a trio of big mistakes found itself down 20-7.

The first one error cost the Tigers six points. Freshman cornerback Tyson Campbell stripped tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and returned the ball 64 yards for the game’s opening score.

Missouri tied the game on a 7-yard run by Larry Roundtree, before more mistakes resulted in points for Georgia.

Linebacker Tae Crowder picked off Lock on a tipped pass to set up one of two first half field goals by Blankenship, before Eric Stokes blocked a punt and picked up the ball for an 8-yard touchdown return.

Ahead 27-7 following a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ridley, the Bulldogs’ defense allowed the Tigers to creep back into the game.

With Missouri at Georgia’s 11, a third-down pass from Lock sailed incomplete but Jonathan Ledbetter was called for roughing the passer. On the next play, Damarea Crockett scored from 7-yards out, cutting the lead to 27-13.

The Bulldogs bounced right back as Fromm completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Holloman, which held up to an official replay review.

