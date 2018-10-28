No. 12 Kentucky stuns Mizzou with TD on untimed down

EditorsNote: resent with minor changes

No. 12 Kentucky marched 81 yards in the final 1:24 to rally for a thrilling 15-14 victory over Missouri, scoring the winning touchdown on an untimed down on Saturday night at Columbia, Mo

The Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 SEC) needed eight plays to secure the stunning victory. Pass completions by quarterback Terry Wilson of 12, 16, 27, 13 and 17 yards moved UK into position.

On what appeared to be the final play, pass interference was called on Missouri’s DeMarkus Acy when he forced Ahmad Wagner out of bounds.

With no time left on the clock, Wilson passed 2 yards to tight end C.J. Conrad for the game-winning touchdown.

Kentucky, which suffered a brutal day on offense until the final drive, was only in position to win because of special teams and defense.

Trailing 14-3 with 5:18 to play, Lynn Bowden Jr. returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.

On defense, Kentucky held Missouri without a first down in the second half, forcing eight three-and-outs.

For the game, Kentucky had 385 yards total offense, 294 via the pass and just 91 from the SEC’s leading rushing attack. Benny Snell Jr., who led the SEC in rushing entering the game, had 19 carries for 67 yards. Wilson passed for 267 yards.

Missouri (4-4, 0-4) had 249 yards total offense, 165 from the pass. QB Drew Lock was 15 of 27 without a touchdown pass or interception.

Missouri grabbed a 14-3 halftime advantage thanks to a stout run defense and crushing penalties by Kentucky’s defense inside the red zone.

Trailing 3-0 early in the second quarter, Missouri threw incomplete on third-and-goal from the Wildcats’ 10-yard line. But linebacker Kash Daniel was called for holding, setting up Mizzou at the 2-yard line. Two plays later, Damarea Crockett dove in 2 yards for the score and a Mizzou lead.

Just before halftime, the Tigers scored a touchdown after Kentucky jumped offsides as Missouri was set to attempt a fourth-and-1 play from the Kentucky 4. Two plays later, Larry Rountree III scored a 1-yard touchdown to account for the halftime score.

Missouri had 200 yards offense in the first half, 130 via the pass. Kentucky had 160 yards, 109 through the passing game.

With the victory, Kentucky and Georgia will meet next Saturday in Lexington with the SEC East Division lead on the line.

