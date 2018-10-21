Missouri rolls over Memphis behind big second quarter

Drew Lock threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, and Larry Rountree III rushed for three scores as host Missouri routed Memphis 65-33 in Saturday’s nonconference game between two Tigers teams.

Lock hit Okwuegbunam for two scores in the second quarter, from 58 and 47 yards, and again from 23 yards in third quarter. Rountree had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs in the first half as Missouri (4-3) ended a three-game losing streak.

Memphis (4-4) saw star running back Darrell Henderson, who began the day leading the FBS in total rushing yards, touchdowns and yards per carry, leave early in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury. He did not return.

Henderson had four carries for 15 yards and one reception for 20 yards before leaving on Memphis’ second possession.

Missouri blew open a close game with 27 points in the second quarter, racking up 200 yards of total offense in the period. Lock’s other scoring toss in the quarter was a 44-yarder to freshman Jalen Knox.

Okwuegbunam finished with six catches for 159 yards, and Knox had five for 104 yards. Rountree, who added a 59-yard rushing TD late in the third quarter, finished with 118 yards on nine carries.

Memphis junior Brady White threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. The first was a tipped pass that was picked off by Christian Holmes and returned 42 yards for a touchdown.

It was one of three straight scores for Missouri to start the game, after Rountree’s first touchdown and followed by Damarea Crockett’s 14-yard run.

Riley Patterson got Memphis on the board with a 26-yard field goal to make it 21-3, and Memphis kept the momentum with two consecutive touchdowns early in the second quarter.

Patrick Taylor Jr., in for Henderson, scored on a 1-yard run, and White threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tony Pollard to cut the deficit to 21-17 before Missouri took over.

Taylor, who added a 9-yard scoring run in the third quarter, rushed for 115 yards on 26 carries. Wide receiver Damonte Coxie caught eight passes for 111 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Patterson also kicked a 52-yard field goal late in the second quarter. It was his first from at least 50 yards this season.

Missouri finished with 646 yards of total offense to 408 for Memphis.

