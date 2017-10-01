No. 22 Notre Dame rolls amid RB injuries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- No. 22 Notre Dame scored two touchdowns within the first four minutes and was never challenged from there as the Fighting Irish blew out Miami (Ohio) 52-17 on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

The biggest concern for Notre Dame (4-1) by game’s end was injury.

Running back Josh Adams left the game in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury and did not return, tapping out after eight carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Tony Jones Jr. replaced Adams, but the sophomore lasted barely a quarter before sustaining a possible concussion. The Irish were already without junior back Dexter Williams (ankle).

Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush continued his uneven first year as the starter, finishing 7 of 18 for 119 yards and three touchdowns to go with 11 carries for 36 yards and another score. He sat for the fourth quarter, giving way to backup Ian Book, who later gave way to former walk-on Montgomery VanGorder.

Miami’s only competitive hope came from wideout James Gardner, who put up five catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns during the first half. The rest of the Miami offense was a virtual no show until the game got out of hand as the RedHawks fell to 2-3.

Miami quarterback Gus Ragland completed 19 of 37 passes for 262 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Irish have held all five of their opponents to 20 points or fewer under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Elko. The Irish finished with three sacks.

Notre Dame and Miami (Ohio) celebrated connections both historic and recent on Saturday.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly welcomed back his former offensive coordinator Chuck Martin, now the fourth-year head coach of the RedHawks. The two programs acknowledged a deeper tie that binds too, each wearing decals honoring the late Ara Parseghian, a two-time national championship Notre Dame head coach who graduated and broke into the profession at Miami.

Notre Dame heads to North Carolina next weekend before its bye week, with rival USC coming to visit on Oct. 21.

NOTES: RB Josh Adams is now Notre Dame’s eighth all-time leading rusher, passing George Gipp, Phil Carter and Randy Kinder on Saturday. … Notre Dame Sophomore WR Kevin Stepherson returned to the lineup after being benched during the season’s first four games. He made one catch. … Miami (Ohio) RB rushed 10 times for a team-high 66 yards. ... The Irish forced their 11th turnover of the season and have turned 10 of them into touchdowns, outscoring opponents 70-3 off turnovers this season. … Notre Dame is plus-116 in scoring differential through five games, its third-best margin of the modern era and best since the national championship team of 1966, coached by Ara Parseghian. … Notre Dame became the second FBS program to reach 900 all-time wins.