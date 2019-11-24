Guarantano throws for career high as Tennessee tops Missouri

Jarrett Guarantano threw for a career-high 415 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night as Tennessee became bowl-eligible with a 24-20 Southeastern Conference win over Missouri at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

Guarantano completed 23 of 40 passes, spraying his completions to seven different receivers, as the Volunteers improved to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference with their fifth win in six games. Josh Palmer, Jauan Jennings and Marquez Calloway each finished with more than 100 yards receiving.

Kelly Bryant hit on 16 of 28 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (5-6, 2-5), which lost their fifth straight game. Missouri needs to win its regular season finale Friday against Arkansas to become bowl-eligible.

Guarantano became the first Tennessee quarterback to throw for 400-plus yards in a game since Tyler Bray piled up 404 in a 2012 game. Guarantano is only the eighth quarterback in school history to post a 400-yard game.

The Volunteers outgained the Tigers 526-280, converting 9 of 16 third downs, and owned the ball for more than 31 1/2 minutes.

Missouri initiated scoring on Tucker McCann’s 30-yard field goal with 8:50 left in the first quarter, but Tennessee responded with a 1-yard touchdown run from Quavaris Crouch with 12:49 remaining in the first half for a 7-3 lead.

Bryant put the Tigers ahead 10-7 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Badie, breaking an 11-quarter streak without a touchdown. But Guarantano hit Jennings with a short pass that Jennings converted into a 16-yard score at the 1:32 mark of the second quarter. A 27-yard field goal by Brent Cimaglia as time expired sent the Volunteers to the locker room with a 17-10 advantage.

Missouri tied the game with 8:40 left in the third quarter on a double pass. Bryant lateraled to receiver Micah Wilson, who found Badie for a 15-yard touchdown pass. However, Guarantano connected with Marquez Callaway on a 17-yard scoring strike with 22 seconds remaining in the period for a 24-17 lead.

—Field Level Media