Key stop flips momentum, sends Missouri over Vanderbilt

A key fourth-down, fourth-quarter stop, followed by a 99-yard drive, helped Missouri to a 33-28 win over Vanderbilt at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday afternoon.

Missouri stopped Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn on a fourth-and-goal from the 1, then marched the length of the field and took its first lead of the day on quarterback Drew Lock’s 3-yard quarterback keeper with 9:18 left in the game.

The Tigers (6-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) survived an incomplete pass to Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney on the game’s last play that fell incomplete into double coverage.

Lock was 22-of-33 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the day No. 3 on the Southeastern Conference’s all-time passing yardage list.

The crucial fourth-down play was one of the few things that went wrong for Vaughn, who carried 15 times for 182 yards and a score, and caught two passes for 14 yards and another score.

The Tigers trailed by eight at half, but pulled within two when Lock caught Vanderbilt in a blitz and found Crockett on an 11-yard screen pass on the second half’s first drive, though the two-point conversion failed.

Vandy answered when wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb made a terrific contested catch, falling on his back near the left side of the end zone to haul in a 2-yard pass from quarterback Kyle Shurmur.

Lock answered on the next drive, finding freshman tight end Daniel Parker, a converted defensive lineman, wide open down the seam for an easy 20-yard touchdown throw.

On Vandy’s third play of the game, Vaughn broke through a huge hole over center and outran the Missouri defense down the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.

Missouri answered on its drive with running back Damarea Crockett’s 8-yard scoring run.

On the next drive, Vaughn caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Shurmur off play action.

Missouri kicker Tucker McCann connected on a 32-yard field goal to cut the lead to four.

Vandy punched right back, with Shurmur converting a fourth-and-1 from the Vanderbilt 44, and then hitting a wide-open Pinkney for a 21-yard catch-and-run down the right sideline with 2:31 left before half.

McCann’s 39-yard field goal on the last play of the half made the Commodores’ lead 21-13.

The Tigers held out star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, receiver Nate Brown, running back Tyler Badie and defensive back Adam Sparks with injuries.

Missouri honored former students who lost their lives in World War I by putting those names on the back of player jerseys.

