Rountree fuels Missouri's 41-0 rout of Vanderbilt

Larry Rountree III rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns and Missouri rolled over winless Vanderbilt 41-0 in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Mo.

Connor Bazelak completed 30 of 37 passes for 318 yards and running back Tyler Badie caught seven passes for 102 yards for the Tigers (4-3).

With their regular placekickers in COVID-19 quarantine, the Commodores (0-8) made history by turning to Vanderbilt women’s soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller.

Fuller kicked off to start the second half to become the first female player to compete in a Power 5 conference football game. She did not get to attempt a field goal or extra point.

Missouri outgained Vanderbilt 603-179 in total yardage and built a 31-13 edge in first downs.

On the game’s opening possession, the Commodores failed to convert a fourth-and-1 at their 44-yard line. The Tigers quickly countered to take a 7-0 lead, with Rountree capping a six-play drive with a 7-yard TD run.

Missouri doubled its lead to 14-0 with an 82-yard march in the second quarter. Bazelak went 5-for-5 passing for 41 yards and Rountree finished it with another 7-yard scoring run.

The Tigers pushed their halftime lead to 21-0 with an 80-yard drive late in the second quarter. Badie caught passes for 24 and 27 yards to reach the Vanderbilt 1-yard line, then he ran the ball in from there.

Missouri’s onslaught continued in the second half. The Tigers took Fuller’s opening kickoff and advanced downfield for a 21-yard Harrison Mevis field goal and a 24-0 lead.

Vanderbilt finally moved closer to scoring range in the third quarter, but running back Keyon Henry-Brooks fumbled at the Missouri 34-yard line.

The Tigers converted that mishap into a 27-0 lead. Rountree’s 23-yard run set up a 44-yard field goal by Mevis.

Missouri made it 34-0 just 31 seconds into the fourth quarter. After Badie raced 21 yards with a reception, Rountree rushed 25 yards for his third touchdown.

Backup quarterback Brady Cook’s 25-yard pass to Damon Hazelton made it 41-0 with 6:46 to play.

--Field Level Media