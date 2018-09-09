Lock shows versatility in Missouri's win over Wyoming

Forget the arm. It was Drew Lock’s legs that knocked Missouri out of its early doldrums, propelling the Tigers to a 40-13 win over visiting Wyoming.

Leading 3-0 midway through the second quarter, Lock engineered a nine-play, 97-yard drive that he capped with a 12-yard scramble for a touchdown. It was his first rushing touchdown since Oct. 7, 2017, and just the fourth of his career.

On Missouri’s next drive, Lock again turned to his legs as he picked up a 3rd-and-7 conversion and ran over a defender in the process. That drive ended with a Lock touchdown pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, staking Missouri (2-0) to a 16-0 lead at halftime after a botched point-after attempt.

Lock’s first rushing touchdown started a trend of four consecutive series with touchdowns, as Lock found his favorite target Emanuel Hall again and again. Hall ended the night with 10 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown, giving him 343 receiving yards over the first two games.

Lock’s final stat line included five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing). He completed 34 of 45 passes for 398 yards, and carried the ball five times for 51 yards — his most rushing yards in a game since 2016. Through two games, Lock has thrown eight touchdowns with no interceptions.

Wyoming (1-2) played without leading rusher Nico Evans, who injured his ribs before halftime against Washington State a week ago. That absence showed, as Wyoming’s offense struggled to move the ball through the air and on the ground.

Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal struggled with his accuracy for the third week, completing 13 of 28 passes for 160 yards and no interceptions.

Without Evans, Jevon Bigelow led Wyoming’s ground attack with 56 yards on 18 carries. He scored Wyoming’s only touchdown of the night, cutting Missouri’s lead to 30-10 toward the end of the third quarter. Wyoming finished with 248 total yards; Missouri more than doubled that with 601.

Missouri kicker Tucker McCann, after missing his first field goal of the night, ended up making two including a career-long 50-yard attempt.

