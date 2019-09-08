Corral, Moore carry Ole Miss past Arkansas

Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns to Elijah Moore to lift Ole Miss to a 31-17 victory against Arkansas on Saturday night in Oxford, Miss., in the Southeastern Conference openers for both teams.

Sep 7, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Matt Luke before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Phillips rushed for 143 yards and two scores for the Rebels (1-1), who outgained the Razorbacks 483-361 while outscoring them 21-14 in the second half.

Arkansas (1-1) scored on a Nick Starkel touchdown pass to Koilan Jackson with 1:21 left to account for the final margin.

Phillips powered a rushing attack that gained 237 yards, rushing 26 times with a long of 26. Corral added 46 yards on the ground.

The Rebels visited the end zone on their second possession to open the scoring, as Corral punctuated a 13-play, 85-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring pass to Moore with 8:41 remaining in the first quarter.

Arkansas trimmed the lead to 7-3 on Connor Limpert’s 36-yard field goal with 8:19 to go in the second, but Ole Miss went ahead by seven again on Luke Logan’s 33-yard field goal with 2:24 before halftime.

Limpert missed a 43-yard attempt wide right in the final minute of the half..

Razorbacks coach Chad Morris changed quarterbacks after halftime, inserting Starkel in place of Ben Hicks, who was 7-for-16 passing for 98 yards and was sacked twice.

Arkansas was penalized for an illegal formation on its first offensive snap with Starkel under center, as the Razorbacks didn’t record a first down in his first series.

Another penalty derailed Starkel’s second drive, as an ineligible man downfield call took a would-be 38-yard touchdown pass from Starkel to Trey Knox off the board. Arkansas marched slightly closer before a Rakeem Boyd run on fourth-and-2 from the Rebels’ 30 fell one yard short with 5:33 left in the third quarter.

The Rebels capitalized on the ensuing possession and took control down the stretch.

Starkel finished 17-for-24 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown. Boyd led Arkansas’ ground game with 67 yards on 17 carries.

Moore had seven receptions for 130 yards.

—Field Level Media