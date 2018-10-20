Auburn ends losing streak, tops Ole Miss 31-16

JaTarvious Whitlow rushed for 170 yards and a caught a touchdown pass as Auburn ended a two-game SEC losing streak, beating host Ole Miss 31-16 Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Miss.

Whitlow caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham in the first quarter and narrowly missed a third-quarter touchdown when he fumbled just short of the goal line but teammate Anthony Schwartz fell on the ball for a Tigers touchdown.

Malik Miller added two rushing touchdowns for Auburn (5-3, 2-3 SEC). The Tigers had been ranked No. 8 before consecutive losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee that knocked them out of the rankings. They beat the Rebels (5-3, 1-3), who had won their last two, for their first victory on an opponent’s home field this season.

Whitlow, who finished with 19 carries, caught four passes for 38 yards. Stidham completed 13-of-22 for 215 yards.

The Tigers did a better job of containing Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu than Arkansas did a week ago. He had 528 total yards in a 37-33 victory at Arkansas, but against the Tigers, Ta’amu passed for 324 and ran for 43.

Rebels receiver A.J. Brown had 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the first game since the other half of Ole Miss’ standout receiving tandem - D.K. Metcalf - suffered a season-ending neck injury.

The Tigers extended their 10-6 halftime lead on the first possession of the third quarter when Miller ran 1 yard for a touchdown.

Luke Logan’s 35-yard field goal, his third of the game, pulled the Rebels within 17-9.

Whitlow broke free for a 54-yard run before his fumble that Schwartz recovered for a 24-9 lead.

Miller’s 2-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 31-9 after three quarters.

Ta’amu’s 12-yard pass to Brown produced Ole Miss’ only touchdown with 2:24 left.

Auburn scored first on Stidham’s touchdown pass to Whitlow, and Logan’s 36-yard field goal pulled Ole Miss within 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

After Logan kicked a 37-yarder to start the second-quarter scoring, Anders Carlson countered with a 28-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 10-6 halftime lead.

