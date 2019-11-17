Burrow tosses 5 TDs as No. 1 LSU rolls over Ole Miss

Joe Burrow continued his record-shattering season by throwing five touchdown passes as No. 1 LSU outlasted host Ole Miss 58-37 in an SEC game Saturday night.

Nov 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws on the run against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow, the presumed Heisman Trophy favorite, completed 32 of 42 passes for 489 yards, but he also had two second-half interceptions that helped the Rebels (4-7, 2-5) stay in the game, though they never got closer than 11 points in the second half.

LSU (10-0, 6-0) rolled to a 31-7 halftime lead behind Burrow’s three touchdown passes, but Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led a second-half offensive explosion for the Rebels.

Burrow, who broke the LSU single-season record for passing touchdowns last month, added the single-season passing-yardage record to his list of accomplishments with a first-quarter completion to Ja’Marr Chase, who finished with eight catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns, giving the sophomore receiver a school-record 13 touchdown catches this season.

Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns and Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed 23 times for 172 yards and a touchdown.

Plumlee rushed 21 times for 212 yards and had touchdown runs of 5, 46, 60 and 35 yards.

Burrow threw touchdown passes of 34 yards and 51 yards to Chase and 12 yards to Jefferson before halftime. The other first-half score came on a 4-yard run by Tyrion Davis-Price.

The Rebels’ only first-half score came on a 5-yard run by quarterback Plumlee, who added the 46-yard run and two-point conversion pass on the first possession of the second half. That cut LSU’s lead to 31-15.

Cade York kicked his second field goal in three tries, a 27-yarder, Plumlee ran 60 yards for a touchdown and for a two-point conversion to pull the Rebels within 34-23 midway through the third quarter.

Burrow responded with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson and York added a 52-yard field goal for a 44-23 lead after three quarters.

