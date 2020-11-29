Corral outduels Rogers as Ole Miss tops Mississippi State

Sophomore quarterback Matt Corral went 24-of-36 passing for 385 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ole Miss to a 31-24 home win over rival Mississippi State on Saturday.

Ole Miss (4-4, 4-4 in Southeastern Conference) won the Egg Bowl game for the first time since 2017.

Half of Corral’s 24 completions went to Elijah Moore, who had a team-high 139 receiving yards. Jerrion Ealy headed a balanced Rebels running attacked (163 rushing yards) with 18 carries for 93 yards, including a touchdown.

For Mississippi State (2-6, 2-6), freshman quarterback Will Rogers accounted for 466 yards of total offense -- completing 45 of 61 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high 26 yards on four tries.

Ole Miss opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Corral to senior wideout Dontario Drummond with 6:03 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs blew a prime chance to tie the game early. After driving from its own 25 to inside the Ole Miss 5-yard line, Austin Williams caught a short pass but fumbled at the 1. Rebels senior Deane Leonard recovered and rumbled 84 yards to the MSU 16-yard line. Ole Miss then took a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal by sophomore running back Snoop Conner with 16 seconds left in the first quarter.

MSU cut the Ole Miss lead to 14-7 with 13:37 remaining in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to junior wideout Malik Heath.

But Ole Miss struck back with a big play, going up 21-7 on an 81-yard touchdown pass from Corral to senior wideout Braylon Sanders with 9:44 left until halftime.

The Bulldogs then went into halftime with momentum after an 11-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Heath with six seconds remaining in the first half that made it 21-14 Ole Miss.

Ole Miss took a 24-14 lead with 13:40 remaining on a 26-yard field goal by senior Luke Logan, although the Rebels had to settle for a field goal after having a 2nd-and-goal from the 1-yard line on a 13-play drive.

The Bulldogs then drove down the field and closed within 24-20 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Williams with 7:51 remaining.

But Ole Miss restored a double-digit lead, taking a 31-21 lead with 4:48 left on an 8-yard touchdown run by the sophomore running back Ealy.

The Bulldogs stayed in the game on a 25-yard field goal with 2:08 left by junior Brandon Ruiz that made it 31-24, but Ole Miss recovered the onside kick.

Mississippi State did get the ball back and moved the ball to the Ole Miss 37-yard line with five seconds left, but a Hail Mary attempt into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.

--Field Level Media