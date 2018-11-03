South Carolina outlasts Ole Miss in shootout

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley passed for 363 yards and two scores and rushed for the game-winner to rally the Gamecocks to a 48-44 win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Trailing 44-34 in the fourth quarter, A.J. Turner and Bentley scored rushing TDs in a game when the teams exchanged the lead four times. South Carolina (5-3, 4-3 SEC) won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Ty’Son Williams also ran for a score, and Bryan Edwards and Josh Vann caught TD passes for the Gamecocks. Bentley finished 22 of 32 passing.

Mon Denson rushed for a career-high 102 yards, and Edwards (109) and Williams (105) eclipsed 100 yards receiving.

Scottie Phillips rushed for 141 yards and three TDs, and Jordan Ta’amu and Isaiah Woullard also ran for scores for Ole Miss (5-4, 1-4). Ta’amu was 31 of 46 for 379 yards.

Freshman Elijah Moore had a career day with 129 yards on 11 catches, and A.J. Brown had 115 on six receptions.

Ole Miss tried to keep the ball away from the dangerous Deebo Samuel, but he dashed 90 yards for his fourth career kick return TD, the most in school history, to open the game.

Luke Logan’s 25-yard field with 11:15 left put the Rebels on the board, but Williams took a 50-yard screen pass then punched it in from the 2 for his team-best fourth rushing TD. Kicker Parker White’s 20-yard field goal gave South Carolina a 17-3 edge.

Phillips’ 9-yard TD run cut it to 17-10 in the second quarter, and Logan’s 26-yard field goal made it 17-13. Edwards made a spectacular one-handed catch on a 75-yard TD reception for a 24-13 lead, but Ta’amu called his own number on a 17-yard scoring run.

South Carolina extended the lead on White’s 23-yard field goal, but Phillips’ TD run from the 1 with 10 seconds left made it 27-27 in a first half that featured 749 yards of total offense between the teams.

Logan’s 31-yard field goal gave the Rebels their first lead early in the second half, but Vann hauled in a 5-yard score the Gamecocks retook the lead 34-30.

Phillips, Woullard, Turner and Bentley all scored in the final frantic 17:50 of the game as South Carolina made a fourth-down stop in the final two minutes to seal the win.

—Field Level Media