Texas A&M closes strong to sink Ole Miss

Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 64-yard fumble return, and freshman running back Isaiah Spiller sealed it with a 22-yard run with 2:34 remaining, as the Aggies outlasted Ole Miss 24-17 in an SEC game Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Oct 19, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Matt Luke before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Kellen Mond passed for 172 yards and rushed for 76, and Spiller had 78 yards rushing for Aggies (4-3, 2-2 SEC), who have alternated wins and losses this season.

Elijah Blades knocked the ball loose from Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee as he was being sacked midway through the third quarter. Johnson picked it up in stride and scored untouched to give the Aggies a 17-14 lead at the 7:37 mark.

Spiller capped a seven-play, 55-yard drive late in the fourth to make it a 10-point game.

Running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner had rushing touchdowns and combined for 132 of Ole Miss’ 253 rushing yards, but the Aggies held Plumlee to 71 total yards as the Rebels (3-5, 2-3 SEC) lost for the fourth time in five games. Ealy missed the second half because of illness.

Plumlee, who had rushed for at least 100 yards in each of his three previous starts, had 40 yards rushing and completed 5 of 12 passes for 31 yards before being replaced by Matt Corral late in the third quarter. He came back in for a handful of snaps on the final drive.

Corral, who was 10 of 17 for 124 yards and an interception, led Ole Miss to Luke Logan’s 35-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining, but the Rebels were called for illegal touching on the ensuing onside kick, and the Aggies ran out the clock.

Texas A&M’s Seth Small opened the scoring in a sluggish first half with 24-yard field goal at 6:04 of the first quarter before Ealy gave the Rebels a 7-3 lead on a 69-yard run 42 seconds later.

Mond, who also threw two interceptions, competed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Rogers with 38 seconds left in the first half for a 10-7 lead, capping a 67-yard drive after Logan missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt.

Conner scored on a 2-yard run for a 14-10 Ole Miss lead before Johnson’s return TD.

