Ole Miss tramples Vanderbilt, 31-6

Ole Miss ran for 413 yards in a 31-6 shellacking of Vanderbilt in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday night.

Oct 5, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (5) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for 165 yards, running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner added long scoring runs, and running back Scottie Phillips had a 24-yard fourth-quarter score.

Ole Miss held Vandy to 264 yards, and 3.6 per play.

With the Rebels (3-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) clinging to a four-point lead, Ealy, a true freshman, escaped backfield pressure, cut to his right, and weaved 78 yards through the middle of the Vandy defense for an early third-quarter score.

After the Vandy punt that followed, Conner busted through a crowd near the line of scrimmage and dashed 84 yards for another score.

Plumlee set the tone early, sprinting 53 yards to the Vandy 16 on the game’s second snap and setting up kicker Luke Logan’s 41-yard field goal.

After Vandy’s three-and-out set up Ole Miss possession at the Commodore 44, Plumlee raced 33 yards untouched around the right side off a read-option play for a score with 9:15 left in the first quarter.

Vanderbilt (1-4, 0-3) got its first points of the night on kicker Ryley Guay’s 22-yard field goal with 11:04 left before half. He added a 43-yarder on the half’s last snap to make it 10-6 at the break.

Ole Miss out-snapped Vandy, 44-28, in the first half, and outgained the ‘Dores 271-151 before the break.

Plumlee went over 100 yards rushing before the end of the first quarter on his seventh rush.

Ole Miss was averaging over 13 yards per rush well into the third quarter, and ended the game at 9.4 per rushing attempt.

The Commodores got little going on offense all evening, and benched quarterback Riley Neal in favor of Deuce Wallace to start the fourth quarter.

Plumlee, who vaulted ahead of season-opening starter Matt Corral with a 109-yard rushing performance vs. Alabama last week, played the entire game.

