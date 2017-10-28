Arkansas rallies from 24-deficit to beat Ole Miss

Sophomore Connor Limpert kicked a 34-yard field goal with five seconds remaining as Arkansas recovered from a 24-point deficit to post a 38-37 victory over Mississippi on Saturday in SEC play at Oxford, Miss.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Cole Kelley passed for three touchdowns and ran for one, and senior cornerback Kevin Richardson contributed a 22-yard fumble-return touchdown for the Razorbacks (3-5, 1-4), who halted a three-game losing streak. Kelley drove the Razorbacks 62 yards on 12 plays to position Arkansas for the winning kick, and Limpert used his left foot to smoothly push it through the uprights.

Junior quarterback Jordan Ta‘amu passed for 368 yards and rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns in his first college start for Ole Miss. Senior Jordan Wilkins rushed for 118 yards and redshirt freshman wideout D.K. Metcalf had 107 yards receiving for the Rebels (3-5, 1-4), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Ta‘amu stepped in for sophomore Shea Patterson, who is done for the season with a knee injury. The junior college transfer proficiently guided the offense to 566 total yards and helped build the big lead before the Razorbacks staged their rally.

The Rebels still owned a 9-point lead before Richardson scooped up a fumble and easily scored to pull Arkansas within 37-35 with 6:01 to play. The Razorbacks’ defense held and forced a punt to set the stage for the decisive drive.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 31-7 lead in the game’s first 19-plus minutes.

Kelley began the Arkansas comeback when he scored on a 15-yard keeper with 2:44 left in the half and then tossed a 23-yard scoring pass to sophomore receiver Deon Stewart to make it a 10-point margin with 13 seconds left. The Razorbacks opened the second half with an eight-play, 73-yard scoring drive with Kelley hitting sophomore tight end Cheyenne O‘Grady on a 9-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-28.

The Rebels scored just 31 seconds into the contest on Wilkins’ 64-yard dash. The Razorbacks tied the contest on Kelley’s 12-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Devwah Whaley before Ole Miss used a 2-yard scoring run by sophomore Eric Swinney and a 49-yard TD scamper by Ta‘amu to take a 21-7 lead with 4:23 left in the first period.

Senior Gary Wunderlich booted a 37-yard field goal and Ta‘amu scored on an 8-yard keeper to boost the lead to 24 with 10:51 left in the first half.