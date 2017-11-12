EditorsNote: Resending per client’s request

QB Ta‘amu leads Ole Miss rout of Louisiana

Junior quarterback Jordan Ta‘amu passed for 418 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for two scores, as Ole Miss routed Louisiana 50-22 on Saturday at Oxford, Miss.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown caught 14 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels (5-5), matching the school record for receptions in a game set by Laquon Treadwell in 2015. Brown leads the SEC in receptions (62), yards (1,015) and touchdowns (nine) this season.

Ole Miss running back Jordan Wilkins rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while wide receiver DaMarkus Lodge caught three passes for 95 yards and a score.

Ta‘amu completed 28 of 36 passes. He has thrown for 1,168 yards while accounting for 10 touchdowns (six passing) in his first three career starts.

Junior quarterback Jordan Davis rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-5), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Davis replaced freshman Levi Lewis, who was 14 of 26 for 166 yards before injuring his ankle in his second career game.

Ta‘amu was 9-of-9 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, and 24 of 30 for 321 yards and three TDs in the first half. He also rushed for a pair of scores -- one in each quarter -- to help the Rebels take a 35-10 lead at halftime.

Brown caught 12 passes for 146 yards and two TDs in the first half. Brown’s 27-yard TD reception occurred after he put an ankle-breaking move on senior defensive back Simeon Thomas inside the 10-yard line to give the Rebels a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Louisiana is 1-65 all-time in games played against current members of the SEC -- it beat Texas A&M 29-22 in 1996 when the Aggies were in the Big 12 Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns fell to 0-43 against SEC members when the game was played.