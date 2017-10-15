Patterson’s 5 TDs power Mississippi past Vanderbilt

Shea Patterson threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another as Mississippi outscored Vanderbilt 57-35 on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in University, Miss.

The Rebels (3-3, 1-2 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak while Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4) lost for the fourth consecutive time.

After trailing by seven in the first half, Ole Miss scored 40 of the next 47 points. The Rebels scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives in the first half to blow it open.

The Rebels harassed Commodores quarterback Kyle Shurmur, sacking him seven times.

Marquis Haynes had two of Mississippi’s sacks, the second resulting in a safety that extended the Rebels’ lead to 37-21 after Vanderbilt’s first offensive series of the second half.

Jordan Wilkins rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown, and wide receiver A.J. Brown caught eight passes for 174 yards and two scores.

Ralph Webb had 163 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Vanderbilt. Shurmur was 13 for 29 for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception that set up a Rebels touchdown.

Ole Miss scored 28 unanswered points to take a 35-14 lead in the second quarter before the Commodores answered with a 75-yard drive that culminated in a 13-yard Shurmer-to-Kalija Lipscomb touchdown pass with 37 seconds left in the half.

Mississippi, which entered the game with just four sacks on the year, got to Shurmur four times in the first half.

Haynes sacked Shurmur and forced a fumble, which the Rebels converted into a four-play, 27-yard drive to tie it at 14 with 8:35 to go in the first half.

Webb scored on consecutive Vanderbilt drives to give the Commodores a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

The 92 points scored were the most ever in the 92-year history of the series.

Vanderbilt has a week off before playing at South Carolina on Oct. 28.

The Rebels host LSU on Oct. 21.