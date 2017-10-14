Fitzgerald leads Mississippi State past BYU

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald ran for two touchdowns and threw for two others as the Bulldogs defeated Brigham Young 35-10 on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

Fitzgerald recorded touchdowns runs of 15 and 14 yards in the first half and completed a 9-yard pass to Donald Gray for another first-half touchdown as the Bulldogs opened a 21-3 lead at halftime.

The lead could have been greater but Fitzgerald was picked off in the end zone and the Bulldogs receivers dropped a handful of passes.

BYU (1-6) came into the game averaging just 14.0 points per game (127th in the country). The Cougars were unable to capitalize on the Bulldogs’ early mistakes and seldom threatened on a day in which they gained 176 yards.

The Bulldogs (4-2) dominated the first half, outgaining the Cougars 302 yards to 121. Mississippi State finished with 546 yards in total offense and amassed 35 first downs to the Cougars’ eight

Mississippi State came out with a head of steam in the second half and drove 75 yards in seven plays to take a 28-3 lead when Fitzgerald hooked up with Jamal Crouch for a 32-yard scoring strike.

Fitzgerald completed 19 of 30 passes for 241 yards, but he did throw two interceptions to go with his pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for 103 yards.

The junior quarterback moved into second place in career touchdowns at Mississippi State with 60. Current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the all-time leader with 114.

BYU’s Tanner Mangum completed 16 of 26 passes for 145 yards. He did account for the lone Cougars score when he found Aleva Hifo from 27 yards out late in the third quarter.

Running back Aeris Williams, who led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 114 yards on 23 carries, closed out the scoring with a 5-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.