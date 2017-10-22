QB Fitzgerald sets pace as Mississippi State routs Kentucky

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald accounted for three touchdowns as the Bulldogs rolled past Kentucky 45-7 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday.

Fitzgerald ran for two touchdowns, including a 40-yard burst late in the second quarter that sent the Bulldogs into halftime with a 17-7 lead. Fitzgerald opened the third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Thomas, the first of 28 unanswered points for Mississippi State in the second half.

Fitzgerald completed 18 of 26 passes for 155 yards and rushed for 115 yards on 12 carries.

The Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 SEC) poured it on in the fourth quarter. Junior linebacker Gerri Germaine Green returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown that put Mississippi State up 38-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Wildcats receiver Blake Bone fell on Benny Snell Jr.’s fumble in the end zone for a Kentucky touchdown that tied the score 7-7 midway through the second quarter. It was all Mississippi State from there.

The Bulldogs rushed for 282 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. They outgained Kentucky by 179 yards and possessed the ball for nearly 10 more minutes than the Wildcats, who never found any rhythm on offense.

Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson completed 13 of 28 passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 SEC) had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Mississippi State freshman quarterback Keytaon Thompson saw action in the fourth quarter and had two touchdown runs.

Mississippi State has bounced back from back-to-back blowout losses to Georgia and Auburn with two straight wins. The Bulldogs head to College Station to take on Texas A&M next week.

Kentucky returns home to face Tennessee.