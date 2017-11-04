Preview: Florida at Missouri

A few weeks ago, Missouri coach Barry Odom appeared to have one of the hottest seats in the SEC. Now his team has won two straight and is facing a squad in even bigger turmoil, as Florida visits Missouri on Saturday in the midst of a three-game losing streak and playing for an interim coach.

The Tigers blew out Idaho and UConn in consecutive non-conference games, bringing the notion of bowl eligibility back into play after a disappointing 1-5 start. Meanwhile, the Gators are reeling from a 42-7 loss to rival Georgia and the dismissal of coach Jim McElwain, leading to the elevation of defensive coordinator and former Miami coach Randy Shannon to the interim role. Florida’s veterans have tried to impress upon the younger players the importance of avoiding a slide like the team experienced at the end of the 2013 season, resulting in former coach Will Muschamp’s firing. ”We’ve got a couple of Muschamp guys still here,‘’ senior wide receiver Brandon Powell told the team’s website. “We’ve been trying to explain it to all the younger guys about staying focused. You’ve got to control what you can control. That’s all it is at the end of the day.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Missouri -3.5

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-4, 3-3 SEC): The Gators’ defense has been solid - as usual - under Shannon, ranking 39th in the nation in total defense, and is especially tough against the pass, which bodes well against Missouri. The offense has been inconsistent and now has lost leading rusher Malik Davis to a season-ending knee injury. Shannon indicated he had re-opened the quarterback competition this week and did not commit to a starter between redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks, who has started six of seven games this season, and graduate transfer Malik Zaire, who is a bigger threat to run.

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-5, 0-4): After an offensive outage early in the season, the Tigers have rediscovered their potent passing game as they rank 15th in the nation in total offense and 11th in passing. Quarterback Drew Lock has passed for 1,668 yards and 20 touchdowns with three interceptions over the last five games and leads the nation with 28 scoring tosses. Missouri ranks 113th in total defense despite playing better on that side of the ball the last two weeks and has allowed 35 or more points five times this season - including in three of their four SEC contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Gators have scored on 16 of their 17 trips to the red zone, the second-best mark in the SEC.

2. Missouri is one of three teams in the nation with five players who have caught at least three touchdown passes this season.

3. Florida has scored in an NCAA-record 368 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Missouri 34, Florida 31