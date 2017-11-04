Missouri crushes Florida, ruins Shannon’s debut

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock threw three touchdown passes, and the Tigers cruised to a 45-16 win over Florida on Saturday in Columbia, Mo., spoiling Gators interim coach Randy Shannon’s debut.

Missouri found the end zone on four straight drives starting late in the first quarter to turn the game into a rout.

For the game’s first 54 minutes, the Gators were held to three Eddy Pineiro field goals by a Missouri defense that had given up more than 43 points per game in its four SEC losses.

Shannon, who had been Florida’s defensive coordinator, replaced Jim McElwain, who parted ways with the school this week.

Malik Zaire, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, started at quarterback for the Gators for the first time, in place of freshman Feleipe Franks.

Franks came on in relief in the fourth quarter and led the Gators to their only touchdown.

Zaire completed 13 of 19 passes for 158 yards and one interception.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock was 15-for-20 for 228 yards with an interception.

Missouri (4-5, 1-4 SEC) won its first conference game of the year. Florida (3-5, 3-4) lost for the fourth time in a row.

Tigers wide receiver Emanuel Hall had 113 yards receiving, but what looked like a 50-yard touchdown was overturned when officials determined via video review that he was down at the 1-yard line. Larry Rountree scored his third touchdown of the game on the next play to make it 35-9.

Rountree and his backfield mate Ish Witter each had 83 yards rushing.

After an early turnover, the Tigers dominated the first half.

Missouri drove to the Florida 20 on the game’s opening possession, but Lock was intercepted in the end zone by C.J. Henderson.

Lock bounced back, completing eight of his next nine pass attempts.

Lock threw touchdowns to Kendall Blanton and Witter, and Rountree rushed for two scores as Missouri led 28-6 at the half.