Lock tosses 6 TDs as Missouri thumps Idaho

Junior quarterback Drew Lock threw six touchdown passes -- three to freshman tight end Albert Okwuegbunam -- and Missouri snapped a five-game losing streak with a 68-21 victory over Idaho on Homecoming weekend in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday.

Okwuegbunam’s touchdowns all came in the first quarter as the Tigers (2-5) established school records for points in a quarter en route to a 34-7 lead after one period and 51 in a half. Lock was 23 of 33 for 467 yards -- 371 before intermission -- as Missouri shredded a Vandals pass defense that entered No. 6 in the nation at 162.3 yards allowed. The Tigers finished with 660 total yards.

Lock, who didn’t play the fourth quarter, was 10 of 13 for 216 yards and four touchdowns in the first period as Missouri outgained Idaho 279-46. Lock’s first pass was intercepted by defensive back Armond Hawkins and, four plays later, Vandals senior quarterback Matt Linehan connected with tight end Kaden Elliss for a 7-yard TD pass.

Okwuegbunam’s first score tied the game before the Tigers’ special teams got into the act when Richaud Floyd returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown to give Missouri the lead for good. The Tigers had the ball for only 8:32 in the first half, which was capped by wide receiver Emanuel Hall’s diving 20-yard TD catch with 23 seconds left that made it 51-14.

Wide receiver J‘Mon Moore caught 11 passes for 174 yards and a score for Missouri. Hall, who entered leading the nation in average yards per catch at 28.8, caught three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, running back Ish Witter scored twice and Floyd added a receiving score.

Linehan finished 19 of 32 for 139 yards and two touchdowns for Sun Belt Conference member Idaho (2-5), which fell to 0-9 versus the SEC. The Vandals became the first team this season not to score at least 31 points versus the Tigers.

Running back Damarea Crockett, Missouri’s leading rusher with 481 yards, did not play because of a shoulder injury.

Lock threw a school-record seven touchdown passes in a season-opening 72-43 victory over FCS member Missouri State on Sept. 2.