FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rutgers shreds Morgan St. behind freshman QB Lewis
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Football
September 17, 2017 / 12:04 AM / a month ago

Rutgers shreds Morgan St. behind freshman QB Lewis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rutgers shreds Morgan St. behind freshman QB Lewis

Freshman Johnathan Lewis ran for four touchdowns, setting the Rutgers record for most touchdowns in a game by a quarterback, in the Scarlet Knights’ 65-0 win over Morgan State on Saturday at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Ray Rice was the last Rutgers player to rush for that many touchdowns in a game, doing so in the 2008 International Bowl.

Related Coverage

The Scarlet Knights (1-2) snapped their 11-game losing streak dating to last season. Their last win was against New Mexico on Sept. 17, 2016.

Rutgers leads the series with Morgan State, 4-0, outscoring it 167-22.

The Bears (0-3) have yet to score this season, losing by a combined 101-0.

Lewis ran for 58 yards and threw a touchdown pass. He scored on runs of 16 yards, 4 yards and a pair of 2-yard sprints. Raheem Blackshear rushed for 102 yards and two TDs.

Rutgers led 34-0 at the half on the strength of two touchdown runs by Lewis and his 18-yard scoring strike to tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.

The Scarlet Knights outgained Morgan State 478-145, limiting the Bears to just six first downs and 2.4 yards a play. Morgan State had only one play over 20 yards.

Rutgers opens its Big Ten schedule next week at Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights have dropped 14 straight games in the conference.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.