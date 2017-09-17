Rutgers shreds Morgan St. behind freshman QB Lewis

Freshman Johnathan Lewis ran for four touchdowns, setting the Rutgers record for most touchdowns in a game by a quarterback, in the Scarlet Knights’ 65-0 win over Morgan State on Saturday at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Ray Rice was the last Rutgers player to rush for that many touchdowns in a game, doing so in the 2008 International Bowl.

The Scarlet Knights (1-2) snapped their 11-game losing streak dating to last season. Their last win was against New Mexico on Sept. 17, 2016.

Rutgers leads the series with Morgan State, 4-0, outscoring it 167-22.

The Bears (0-3) have yet to score this season, losing by a combined 101-0.

Lewis ran for 58 yards and threw a touchdown pass. He scored on runs of 16 yards, 4 yards and a pair of 2-yard sprints. Raheem Blackshear rushed for 102 yards and two TDs.

Rutgers led 34-0 at the half on the strength of two touchdown runs by Lewis and his 18-yard scoring strike to tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.

The Scarlet Knights outgained Morgan State 478-145, limiting the Bears to just six first downs and 2.4 yards a play. Morgan State had only one play over 20 yards.

Rutgers opens its Big Ten schedule next week at Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights have dropped 14 straight games in the conference.