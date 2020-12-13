Nix, Auburn defeat host Mississippi State

Bo Nix ran for a touchdown and passed for another and Anders Carlson kicked three field goals as Auburn defeated Mississippi State 24-10 in an SEC game Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.

Nix’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter after neither team produced a touchdown through the first three quarters. He completed 15 of 32 for just 125 yards, but Tank Bigsby rushed 26 times for 192 yards.

The Tigers (6-4) had two interceptions of freshman Will Rogers, who completed 30 of 51 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown. Mississippi State fell to 2-7 heading into its season finale against Missouri next week.

Auburn led 6-3 at halftime, but Mississippi State threatened to score on the first possession of the third quarter. The Bulldogs drove 53 yards, but Brandon Ruiz missed a 40-yard field goal.

On the Bulldogs’ next possession, Smoke Monday intercepted Rogers and returned the ball 31 yards to the Mississippi State 38. That set up Carlson’s 45-yard field goal, giving the Tigers a 9-3 lead with 4:28 left in the third quarter.

When Auburn finally put together the game’s first touchdown drive, it did so by driving 95 yards in 10 plays.

Nix’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams gave the Tigers a 16-3 lead with 10:03 remaining.

Lideatrick Griffin returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards to the Auburn 29. That led to Rogers’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Austin Williams to get the Bulldogs within 16-10 with 8:24 left.

However, Nix ran three yards for a touchdown and threw to Ze’Vian Capers for a two-point conversion and a 24-10 lead with 6:03 remaining.

Carlson kicked a 27-yard field goal that gave Auburn a 3-0 lead about midway through the first quarter.

Roger McCreary intercepted Rogers, giving the Tigers the ball at the Bulldogs’ 46, but on fourth and four, Nix threw an incompletion.

Mississippi State drove to Brandon Ruiz’s 41-yard field goal, tying the score with 5:27 left before halftime.

Later in the half, Nix drove Auburn 37 yards in seven plays and Carlson kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tigers a 6-3 halftime lead.

--Field Level Media