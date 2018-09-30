Gators pull surprise to knock of No. 19 Bulldogs

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a converted quarterback, threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Moral Stephens off a lateral from quarterback Feleipe Franks for the game’s only touchdown as the visiting Florida Gators defeated No. 23 Mississippi State 13-6 Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium.

Florida (4-1, 2-1) gave their new head coach, Dan Mullen, a victory in his first game against his former team. The Gators’ four wins match their victory total from last season. Florida will host LSU next week.

Franks completed passes to 11 different receivers and finished 22-of-31 for 219 yards.

The Gators defense harassed Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, a fifth-year senior, most of the night. Fitzgerald finished 11-of-26 for just 98 yards. Mississippi State dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC, after losing last week to Kentucky.

In a fast-moving first half, Mississippi State took a 6-3 lead on field goals of 34 and 39 yards by Jace Christmann, while Florida got on the board with a 39-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

Florida ran just 27 plays and gained 101 yards in the first half, but the Gators hurt themselves with four false start penalties amidst the noise created by Mississippi State’s cowbell-clanging crowd.

Each team wasted excellent scoring opportunities early in the second half.

An offensive holding penalty wiped out Franks’ 52-yard completion to Grimes to the Mississippi State 5-yard line, and three plays later his deflected pass was picked off by cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

On the next play for Mississippi State from midfield, Fitzgerald threw a perfect strike to Osirus Mitchell, but Mitchell dropped the ball at the Florida 10 when he could have waltzed into the end zone.

Florida took a 10-6 lead with 8:26 left in the third quarter on a creative double pass. On first down from the Bulldogs’ 20, Franks faked a handoff from the shotgun, wheeled and threw a lateral pass to the left to Toney, who then threw a strike to Stephens.

McPherson closed the scoring with a 21-yard field goal with 5:22 left in the game.

