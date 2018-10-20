No. 6 Michigan stifles offense of No. 24 Michigan State in win

Shea Patterson threw two touchdown passes, including a 79-yard, go-ahead strike to Donovan Peoples-Jones, and No. 6 Michigan downed rival Michigan State 21-7 on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

The Wolverines (7-1 overall, 5-0 Big Ten) snapped a 17-game road losing streak against ranked opponents.

Patterson completed 14 of 25 passes for 212 yards, while Karan Higdon gained 144 rushing yards on 33 carries. Michigan’s defense held Michigan State to 94 total yards.

The game was paused during the first quarter when lightning was spotted in the area, and the delay lasted one hour, 15 minutes.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke caught a touchdown pass but completed just 5 of 25 pass attempts for 66 yards for the No. 24 ranked Spartans (4-3, 2-2). The Spartans were held to 49 total yards in the first half but only trailed 7-0 at halftime.

Michigan State receiver Felton Davis III suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the opening half.

Following the weather delay, Michigan drove 84 yards in 14 plays to take the lead. Patterson completed the first Michigan passing touchdown against Michigan State since 2011 when he found Nico Collins near the back of the end zone from 6 yards out.

Michigan State was bottled up deep in its territory most of the second quarter, while Michigan had numerous chances to extend its lead but failed to do so.

The Spartans forced the first turnover three minutes into the second half, and that allowed them to forge a 7-all tie. Defensive tackle Raequan Williams knocked the ball out of Chris Evans’ hands, and Brandon Bouyer-Randle recovered at the Michigan 7-yard-line.

Two plays later, MSU coach Mark Dantonio pulled another trick out of his bag. Lewerke handed off to LJ Scott, who gave the ball to wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr., who tossed it to a wide-open Lewerke for a 4-yard score.

Later in the quarter, Michigan needed just one play to score after a Michigan State punt. Patterson found Peoples-Jones in one-on-one coverage along the right sideline. Peoples-Jones hauled in the throw, broke a tackle and raced to the end zone for a 14-7 Wolverines lead.

Ben Mason’s 5-yard scoring run with 10:21 remaining made it 21-7. That capped a 13-play, 84-yard drive.

Before the game started, the Spartans and Wolverines engaged in some extracurricular activities. The two sides exchanged words during pregame warmups, and Michigan’s Devin Bush walked to the Spartans logo at midfield, where he dragged and kicked his feet through the white paint on the grass. Michigan State groundskeepers repaired the damage to the field.

—Field Level Media