Coghlin kicks Michigan State over Maryland

Junior kicker Matt Coghlin kicked four field goals, including a 33-yarder with 2:14 left in the game, to give Michigan State a 19-16 victory over visiting Maryland before a sparse crowd in East Lansing, Mich.

Nov 30, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) walk over to Spartan Stadium with his parents on Senior Day prior to a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

The victory means Michigan State (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) is bowl eligible for the 12th time in coach Mark Dantonio’s 13 years leading the Spartans.

Senior quarterback Brian Lewerke was 30 of 40 for 342 yards but threw two first-half interceptions. Lewerke accounted for the Spartans’ only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter while Coghlin added field goals of 40, 36 and 32 yards.

Sophomore Anthony McFarland ran for 134 yards, highlighted by a 63-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, for Maryland (3-9, 1-8).

Michigan State scored on the opening drive of the game, getting a 40-yard field goal from Coghlin. However, the drive was a sign of things to come as it stalled deep in Maryland territory.

The next three Spartans drives started at the Maryland 46, the Maryland 18 and the 50. None resulted in points as Michigan State was stuffed on fourth-and-1 from the Terrapins’ 3-yard line, then Lewerke threw back-to-to back interceptions.

Maryland took advantage of the second interception and scored two plays later when senior quarterback Josh Jackson hit sophomore receiver Dontay Demus with a 44-yard scoring strike to give the Terrapins a 7-3 lead with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

Michigan State responded with another drive that ran out of gas in the red zone and settled for Coghlin’s second field goal, this one a 36-yarder to pull the Spartans within 7-6. Michigan State then regained the lead on Lewerke’s 1-yard touchdown run to make it 13-7 with 3:08 left in the half.

Maryland opened the second half with 33-yard field goal from sophomore Joseph Petrino to pull within 13-10 with 12:47 left in the third quarter. And after forcing Michigan State to go three-and-out, the Terps went ahead on a 63-yard run from McFarland. The extra point was blocked, giving Maryland a 16-13 advantage with 11:10 left in the third quarter.

Michigan State tied the game at 16 on a 32-yard field goal from Coghlin with 9:30 to play. His go-ahead kick came at the end of a 12-play, 74-yard drive.

