Jackson accounts for 4 TDs as No. 17 Louisville romps

LOUISVILLE -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns, also running for 100 yards, in one half of work as No. 17 Louisville crushed in-state FCS foe Murray State 55-10 Saturday at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, rushed for a touchdown among his seven carries. His exit from the game came with the Cardinals up 35-3 and in complete control.

Louisville (4-1) held the Racers to just 19 yards rushing on 22 attempts. Murray State (1-4) managed just 80 total yards on 42 plays.

Louisville’s first touchdown came on Jackson’s 2-yard scamper after he had rushed 22 yards on the previous play.

Murray State responded with 36-yard field goal from Gabriel Vincente, but Jackson found redshirt freshman Dez Fitzpatrick for a 9-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to cap a two-play, 21-yard, 30-second drive after a Racers’ fumble.

Louisville made it 21-3 with a 9-yard pass from Jackson to Fitzpatrick with 11:44 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals pushed their lead to 28-3 on a seven-play, 83-yard scoring drive that was capped by an 8-yard pass from Jackson to senior tight end Charles Standberry with 8:18 left in the second quarter.

A 6-yard touchdown run by Reggie Bonnafon put Louisville up 35-3 going into halftime, when the Cardinals already had amassed 386 yards.

In the second half, coach Bobby Petrino allowed redshirt freshman backup quarterback Jawon “Puma” Pass to get more playing time.

Pass fumbled the first snap of the second half and it was kicked forward and into the hands of Murray State’s Jason Johnson, who sprinted 23-yards into the end zone for the Racers’ lone touchdown.

The Cardinals got a 37-yard field goal from Blanton Creque to push ahead 38-10 and then extended the lead to 45-10 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Pass to Javonte Bagley with 7:10 left in the third quarter.

Pass added a touchdown in the fourth quarter, a 2-yard plunge into the end zone to put Louisville up 55-10. That capped an 18-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that ate up most of the fourth quarter clock.

NOTES: Louisville QB Lamar Jackson, who played just 40 snaps, became Louisville’s all-time leader in points responsible for with his first touchdown of the game. He ended the game with four touchdowns. ... Louisville’s leading WR, Jaylen Smith, was out for the game because of a wrist injury. ... Louisville preseason All-American CB Jaire Alexander did not play; he has been recovering from a knee injury suffered in the first half of Louisville’s first game. ... Murray State freshman QB Corey Newble was 9 of 17 for 64 yards and had a team-high 10 yards rushing.