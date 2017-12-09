Preview: Army vs. Navy

Army can claim its first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy since 1996 when it meets Navy for the 118th time Saturday at Philadelphia in a game that could see more punts than passes. The Black Knights, who have thrown 60 times this season, are also trying for their second straight victory in a series which they trail 60-50-7 after the Midshipmen (99 pass attempts) rattled off 14 straight wins from 2002-15.

Army (368.1 rushing yards per game) and Navy (347.5) boast the top ground attacks in the nation with senior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw and junior quarterback Zach Abey running the respective shows. “I think from a base philosophy standpoint, it’s the same offense,‘’ Black Knights coach Jeff Monken told reporters. ”... To find major differences, it would be difficult for me to do that.‘’ Army prevailed 21-17 last season in Baltimore on Bradshaw’s 9-yard touchdown run with 6:42 remaining, but it means little as the page has been turned on arguably college football’s most celebrated rivalry. “The 14 wins don’t help us, the loss last year doesn’t hurt us,” Midshipmen coach Ken Niumatalolo told reporters. “This is a totally different year. That’s always been my approach. Every year is different, every game is different.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Navy -3

ABOUT ARMY (8-3): Bradshaw set the school record for rushing yards in a season with 1,472 after recording 244 in a 52-49 loss at North Texas on Nov. 18, and can surpass Navy’s Napoleon McCallum (1,583 in 1983) for the most among service academy teams. Bradshaw and junior running back Darnell Woolfork (668 yards) have 11 rushing touchdowns apiece as the Black Knights’ 43 TDs on the ground are three shy of the school record set last season, surpassing the 45 by the 1946 team. Sophomore running back Kell Walker (553 yards, six TDs) and junior running back Andy Davidson (517 yards, four TDs) are also major contributors with Davidson rushing for two scores versus North Texas.

ABOUT NAVY (6-5): Abey (1,322 yards, 14 touchdowns), who sustained a concussion and a shoulder injury against Temple on Nov. 2 and missed the SMU game Nov. 11, was held to 180 rushing yards and one touchdown over his last three games. Sophomore running back Malcolm Perry (818 yards, eight TDs) filled in at quarterback and rushed for 282 yards in the 43-40 victory over SMU before missing the 24-17 loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 18 with an ankle injury and rushing for 82 yards in a 24-14 setback at Houston on Nov. 24. The Midshipmen use the element of surprise in their passing game as senior wide receiver Tyler Carmona (four TDs) averages 27.2 yards per 14 receptions while Perry (two scores) averages 25.1 yards on 12 catches.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the first time since 2012 that the CIC trophy is on the line for both teams after Navy defeated Air Force 48-45 on Oct. 7 and Army shut out the Falcons 21-0 on Nov. 4 while not attempting a pass.

2. Niumatalolo is the longest-tenured coach in school history at 10 years. His eight wins are tied for the most in series history with Army’s Earl Blaik, who was 8-8-2 from 1941-58 during his Hall of Fame career.

3. The Black Knights play San Diego State in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas, marking its first back-to-back bowl appearances since 1984-85, while the Midshipmen host Virginia in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28 in Annapolis, Md.

PREDICTION: Army 24, Navy 21