Army pulls out victory over Navy

Ahmad Bradshaw led a fourth-quarter scoring drive and Army used a late defensive stand to beat Navy for the second straight year 14-13 Saturday in the 118th meeting between the two rivals at snowy Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The win gives Army (9-3) the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 1996.

Trailing 13-7 early in the fourth quarter, Bradshaw led a 13-play, 65-yard drive and plunged in from the 1 for the tying touchdown with just over five minutes to play. Blake Wilson converted the go-ahead extra point, giving Army a 14-13 lead.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry rushed for 250 yards with a touchdown and put the Midshipmen in field-goal position on their final drive with a fourth-down scramble to the Army 21-yard line.

But Navy (6-6) committed two costly false start penalties, forcing kicker Bennett Moehring to attempt a 48-yard field goal with heavy snow falling and the game on the line.

Moehring’s teammates used their hands and feet to clear snow from an area to attempt the kick. Moehring’s kick had the distance, but was wide to the left.

Army broke a 14-year losing streak to Navy last year and backed it up with another win despite being outgained 296-241 in offensive yards.

Perry broke off a 68-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, one of only a few big plays in the first half.

Perry had more rushing yards (250) than Army’s team (221).

Army opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run from Darnell Woolfolk.

Bradshaw finished with 94 yards on 21 carries with the winning touchdown. He also completed his only pass attempt of the game.

Both teams are headed to bowl games. Army will take on San Diego State in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23. Navy faces Virginia in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28.