No. 23 NC State knocks off Boston College

Ryan Finley threw for two touchdowns and Reggie Gallaspy rushed for two as No. 23 North Carolina State held off visiting Boston College for a 28-23 victory Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

N.C. State, which overcame four turnovers and a blocked punt, improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2002. The Wolfpack, who are idle next week, will take a 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference record in two weeks to Clemson.

Boston College (4-2, 1-1) played without ACC rushing leader AJ Dillon, a sophomore running back who suffered an ankle injury a week earlier against Temple. The Eagles were limited to 120 rushing yards.

Finley threw for 308 yards by completing 25 of 34 passes with two interceptions.

Gallaspy gained 104 yards on 25 rushes and teammate Ricky Person Jr. carried 17 times for 92 yards for N.C. State, which led a 21-3 halftime lead.

Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown threw for 198 yards on 14-for-25 passing. The Eagles never got the ball back after a failed onside kick with 3:33 left.

Leading 7-3, Finley threw second-quarter interceptions on consecutive possessions. Those were part of three first-half turnovers by the Wolfpack.

Gallaspy opened the scoring with a 3-yard run midway through the first quarter.

After a fumbled punt set up Boston College at the N.C. State 20-yard line, the Eagles took advantage with Colton Lichtenberg connecting on a 33-yard field goal.

The Wolfpack scored twice in the final five minutes of the first half. Gallaspy plunged in from the 1-yard line to complete a seven-play, 77-yard drive.

Finley passed 4 yards to Jakobi Meyers with 43 seconds remaining in the half.

Finley’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Harmon stretched the lead to 28-3 in the third quarter.

Boston College responded with two touchdowns from Ben Glines. The first came on a 21-yard run and the next on an 11-yard pass play from Brown with 11:10 to go.

Moments later, the Eagles were inside the N.C. State 5 when a fumble in the pile was ruled to be recovered by the Wolfpack.

But a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown allowed the Eagles to close within 28-23 with 3:33 to play.

—Field Level Media