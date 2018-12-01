N.C. State dominates East Carolina, 58-3

Quarterback Ryan Finley threw for three touchdowns and running back Reggie Gallaspy set a school record as North Carolina State drilled visiting East Carolina 58-3 on Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

The game came just two days after East Carolina announced the firing of coach Scottie Montgomery, so defensive coordinator David Blackwell filled in and had a rough day in the nonconference game.

N.C. State (9-3) heads to a bowl on a three-game winning streak. A 27-0 halftime lead set the tone on a dreary day.

East Carolina finished at 3-9 and would have suffered its first shutout since 1997 if not for Jake Verity’s 46-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

East Carolina was without starting quarterback Holton Alhers, so Reid Herring drew the start and went 8-for-22 for 69 yards and an interception before exiting in the third quarter.

Finley finished his final home game with 409 passing yards (329 in the first half) and completed 32 of 44 throws. He connected on touchdowns with Kelvin Harmon for 14 yards, Jakobi Meyers for 24 yards and Thayer Thomas for 3 yards.

Gallaspy, a senior, rushed for two touchdowns as part of 220-yard outing on 24 carries. He scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and a 4-yard run in the third quarter.

Gallaspy broke the single-season school record for touchdowns with 19, exceeding the previous mark of 18.

North Carolina State outgained East Carolina 655 to 104 yards on the day.

It got so out of hand that senior center Garrett Bradbury scored on a 1-yard fourth-quarter run for the Wolfpack.

Earlier, Christopher Dunn kicked field goals from 23, 28 and 26 yards for the Wolfpack, which was the third-place team in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division.

The game was added to the schedule after both teams had mid-September games canceled amid concerns about Hurricane Florence. East Carolina was to play at Virginia Tech, while N.C. State was to be home against West Virginia.

—Field Level Media