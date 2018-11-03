No. 21 NC State cruises past Florida State

Freshman running back Ricky Person scored three touchdowns as No. 21 North Carolina State upended Florida State 47-28, bouncing back after consecutive losses Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Person, who missed the previous game because of an injury, rushed for two touchdowns and caught a pass for another as the Wolfpack (6-2, 3-2 ACC) became bowl eligible.

Quarterback Ryan Finley threw for three touchdowns, completing 21 of 27 passes for 240 yards without an interception. Jakobi Meyers caught a touchdown pass and racked up 125 receiving yards, including 114 in the first half on seven catches. Reggie Gallaspy added 106 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Christopher Dunn kicked four field goals for the Wolfpack, hitting from 21, 26, 31 and 38 yards.

James Blackman played in place of injured Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois, and threw for four touchdowns — two to Tamorrion Terry. Blackman finished 29-for-46 passing for 421 yards with one interception.

The Seminoles (4-5, 2-5), who were hindered by 15 penalties costing them 116 yards, have lost three of their last four games and they next visit undefeated Notre Dame.

Person’s 2-yard catch early in the fourth quarter gave him his third touchdown. It was his only reception of the game.

Person, who totaled 42 rushing yards on 17 carries, opened the scoring with a 1-yard run. By the time Finley connected with Kelvin Harmon for an 8-yard touchdown play, the Wolfpack had a 17-0 lead less than 19 minutes into the game.

Florida State responded on Blackman’s 35-yard touchdown toss to Terry.

After an NC State field goal, Person scored from 4 yards on with 1:14 to play in the first half.

The Seminoles closed within 27-14 with Blackman’s 8-yard pass to Cam Akers coming 26 seconds before the break.

Florida State had only 24 first-half rushing yards.

Blackman threw touchdown passes to Terry for 10 yards and to D.J. Matthews for 31 yards in the second half, the latter coming with 40 seconds to play.

—Field Level Media