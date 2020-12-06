NC State earns first home win over Ga. Tech in 20 years

Quarterback Bailey Hockman recorded his second straight 300-yard passing game and NC State defeated visiting Georgia Tech 23-13 on Saturday, giving the Wolfpack their first home win over the Yellow Jackets since 2000.

NC State (8-3, 7-3 ACC) put the game away when Chris Dunn kicked a 39-yard field goal with 3:14 remaining. It was the third field goal of the day for Dunn and the 55th of his career, setting a school record.

Hockman completed 23 of 36 passes for 309 yards, four shy of matching the career best he set last week. His favorite target was Emeka Emezie, who caught six passes for 91 yards. Ricky Person rushed 15 times for 58 of the team’s 88 yards and scored one touchdown.

Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5) hung tough despite being hobbled by injuries. The Yellow Jackets were missing 10 players who had been listed on the team’s midweek depth chart, including two starting cornerbacks and two defensive linemen.

The Yellow Jackets were led by quarterback Jeff Sims, who completed 13 of 27 passes for 151 yards and rushed 17 times for 93 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Mason carried 21 times for 99 yards. Adonicus Sanders had seven catches for 105 yards, both season highs.

Dunn opened the scoring with a 40-yard field goal and Person gave the Wolfpack a 10-0 lead on a 20-yard run.

Georgia Tech answered when Sims raced 34-yard for a touchdown, but NC State’s Zonovan “Bam” Knight got it back with a 5-yard touchdown run. It was Knight’s ninth touchdown and sixth over the last three games.

Dunn finished the first-half scoring with a 20-yard field goal, which gave the Wolfpack a 20-7 lead.

Georgia Tech drove for a field goal to open the second half. Gavin Stewart kicked a 26-yarder, the first of his career and first for the Yellow Jackets since the season opener against Florida State.

The Yellow Jackets stopped the Wolfpack on fourth-and-1 at the 10 and responded with a season-long 16-play drive to set up a 22-yard field goal by Stewart that cut the lead to 20-13 with 11:32 left.

