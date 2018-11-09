Wake Forest stuns No. 14 NC State on late TD

EditorsNote: rewords eighth and last grafs

Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Freudenthal with 30 seconds to play to cap his first collegiate start and give the visiting Demon Deacons a stunning 27-23 victory against No. 14 North Carolina State on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C.

Taking over with 1:39 remaining at its own 20-yard line, Wake Forest had a chance even without a timeout. The 80-yard drive was the longest of the game as the Demon Deacons (5-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) revived their bowl hopes.

Newman ended up 22-for-33 for 297 passing yards and three touchdowns, with 124 of those yards coming in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Finley ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown for NC State (6-3, 3-3), which was trying to stay in contention for a major bowl bid. He finished 35-for-52 for 374 yards with one interception.

Finley’s 35-yard touchdown throw to Emeka Emezie came on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack built a 23-13 lead. Emezie’s fumble late in last year’s meeting allowed Wake Forest to pull off an upset.

Newman, a redshirt sophomore, tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Greg Dortch that allowed Wake Forest to close within 23-20 with 6:07 to play.

Newman replaced true freshman Sam Hartman, who sustained a leg injury late in last Saturday’s loss to Syracuse and has been deemed out for the rest of the regular season.

The Demon Deacons can become bowl-eligible if they win one of their final two games — home vs. Pittsburgh and at Duke.

Newman threw a 38-yard touchdown to Alex Bachman, who was off-balance as he fell to the turf with the ball with 2:05 left in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 16-13. That was Newman’s first career touchdown pass, coming in his sixth game.

NC State settled for first-quarter field goals of 29 and 23 yards from Christopher Dunn for a 6-0 lead. The first score was set up by Dortch’s mishandling of a punt, giving the Wolfpack the ball at the Deacons 12-yard line.

Nick Sciba’s 47-yard field goal with 9:47 to go in the second quarter cut the margin to 6-3.

Finley’s 2-yard run following a pass interference penalty provided the game’s first touchdown with 4:36 left in the first half. The Wolfpack marched 75 yards in 11 plays for a 13-3 advantage.

Sciba’s 34-yard field goal on the opening drive on the second half pulled the Demon Deacons within 13-6.

After NC State tight end Cary Angeline dropped a would-be touchdown pass while open in the end zone, the Wolfpack pushed the edge to 16-6 on Dunn’s 23-yard field goal amid a third-quarter rain.

NC State receiver Kelvin Harmon made 15 catches for 134 yards, and teammate Jakobi Meyers had 10 receptions for 117 yards. Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt caught eight passes for 109 yards.

—Field Level Media