No. 3 Notre Dame hammers struggling Florida State

Dexter Williams rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and No. 3 Notre Dame cruised to a 42-13 win over Florida State on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.

Alize Mack caught two touchdown passes for the Fighting Irish, and Miles Boykin hauled in a touchdown pass for the sixth consecutive game. Notre Dame (10-0) moved within two games of posting an unbeaten regular season.

Cam Akers rushed for two scores for Florida State (4-6), which must finish its regular season with back-to-back wins to preserve its 36-year bowl streak. The Seminoles allowed 40-plus points for the third game in a row.

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush completed 12 of 25 passes for 130 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start since Sept. 15 against Vanderbilt. The dual-threat senior added 68 yards on the ground as he started in place of Ian Book, who was out because of an injury reportedly to his ribs.

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois completed 23 of 47 passes for 216 yards and one interception. His preferred target was Nyqwan Murray, who caught six passes for 79 yards.

The Fighting Irish outgained Florida State by a margin of 495-322, including a 365-106 advantage on the ground. Williams increased his season total to 10 rushing touchdowns in six games.

Notre Dame reeled off the first 17 points of the game and built a 32-6 lead at halftime.

The Seminoles found trouble in the opening minute as Francois’ second pass attempt was picked off by Notre Dame safety Nick Coleman and returned to the Florida State 3-yard line. Moments later, Wimbush hit Boykin along the left side of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

The Fighting Irish never looked back. Wimbush connected with Mack on touchdown passes from 6 yards and 15 yards before the break, and Williams burst up the middle of the field for a 58-yard rushing score.

Akers scored on a 7-yard run early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 32-13. Notre Dame scored the final 10 points on a 35-yard field goal by Justin Yoon and a 32-yard rushing touchdown by Williams.

The temperature was 27 degrees at kickoff. It was the third-coldest game at Notre Dame Stadium since 1991.

—Field Level Media